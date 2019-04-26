Winthrop Day is a day to celebrate accepted students and welcome the next incoming class of Eagles. President Dan Mahony describes it as, “an opportunity for the students who have already been admitted to come and do one last tour.”

“Sometimes they’ve already decided, and they’re here to meet roommates and do things like that. For others, it’s their last chance for them to determine if this is where they want to come,” Mahony said.

On Saturday, April 6, the class of 2023 started their day off with a warm welcome from ambassadors, orientation leaders and other organizations on campus. After meeting with professors in their academic college and getting an insight on what it looks like to be a real college student, the soon-to-be freshmen were invited to a student life fair where different clubs and organizations were showcased. There was music, games, food, and a lot of dancing. The soon to be freshmen seem to have been enjoying themselves.

“It’s fun. The information being given is very informative. This is a beautiful campus, and I especially love how everyone on campus is so nice. It’s very welcoming,” a few of the incoming Eagles said.

Even the parents of these future eagles were having a blast. One mom responded, “Winthrop xgay was great. I have three kids coming, and they all want to major in different things. It was hard trying to get each of them to split up, but they enjoyed it and had a great time. I especially had a ball too. The Winthrop bookstore had great sales, and I went back three times,” she said.

Although this was a day to welcome incoming freshmen, some current students joined the fun as well. Ambassador and freshman human nutrition major Rebecca Knockemus enjoyed the fun, as well.

“This is the day that no matter whoever you are, everyone comes together,” Knockemus said. “We all come together we’re all a community, and best of all, we dance.”

After the student life fair, students crowded on the front lawn in front of Byrnes auditorium and were treated with snow cones and t-shirts as they listened to Mahony talk about how much of a success Winthrop Day was and how Winthrop was preparing for the new class’s arrival. They also heard from a few admission counselors who were very excited to welcome them aboard and ended the day with a group picture with their soon to be classmates. It turned out to be a very successful day, according to Mahony. He said the day was “fantastic.”

“We had great weather and a great turnout by students and families, so we had a great day all the way around. The event was really well organized too,” Mahony said.

Photos: Tate Walden