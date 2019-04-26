There’s no business like show business, and Winthrop University helps students get the experience they need to give them a leg-up in the theatre world. The theatre department provides advanced theatre students the unique opportunity to direct their own shows twice a year. For many students, it is their first time sitting in the director’s seat. For this year’s spring one-acts, there is a common theme about connection and finding oneself.

Emily Angelou is making her directorial debut with “The Gift” by Simon Fill. The original version of the show has been rewritten for two women and is being published by the playwright, so this performance will be the world-premiere of the show. “The show is the story of finding a connection you don’t expect,” Angelou said. “Then it turns out that person becomes your best friend.”

Makala Becker is directing for the third time, but this is her first time directing at Winthrop. Becker has directed in Summerville and also directed a Sam Shepard play. Her show “Screaming, Humming” tells the story of a college dropout and is about the angst that comes with finding yourself. “It is super funny and relatable,” Becker said. “We are all 20-somethings who don’t know who we are.”

Cordasha Monroe is also directing for the first time with her show “Three Women and an Onion.” It is an absurdist piece which tells the story of three women trying to figure out why an onion keeps mysteriously appearing on their counter. “It’s a really funny script,” Monroe said. “I chose it because I really love absurdism.”

Thomas Cunningham is directing “Dentity Crisis.” The show tells the story of a girl who attempted suicide and comes back to find her world turned upside down. “I’m a big fan of the playwright,” Cunningham said. “It’s a funny show that touches on dark subject matter in a lighthearted way and it is unlike any other one-act I’ve seen at Winthrop.”

The spring one-act festival is playing in Winthrop’s Studio Theatre in Johnson Hall from Friday April 12 to Sunday April 14. Showtimes are Friday at 8p.m. Saturday at 2pm and 8p.m. and a final performance on Sunday at 2. Tickets are only $5 with a Winthrop ID. The festival is part of Rock Hill’s Come See Me Festival, and the theater has limited seating, so it is suggested that those planning to attend buy tickets early.