Whether facing phenomenal odds abroad or at home, journalists have a responsibility to report the news in all walks of life. An important duty of journalists is to be a voice to the voiceless and to speak the truth in our work.

On Tuesday, April 2, The News Literacy and the Future of Journalism Series hosted an event called “Speaking Truth to Power,” inviting the citizens of Rock Hill and students of Winthrop University. The event featured award-winning journalists Jim Hoagland of the Washington Post and Mary Curtis of “Roll Call” to discuss the importance of journalists holding both themselves and others accountable in journalism. This event was one of the final events in an 11-event, eight-month-long campaign at Winthrop University, as Winthrop President Daniel Mahony commented on the goal of these events before the event.

“We [had] looked at both the past and present with political cartoons and various news topics [in these events]” Mahony said.

Dean of Winthrop University’s Mass Communication Department Guy Reel was familiar with the two keynote speakers, who helped with organizing the event for News Literacy at Winthrop with the goal of showcasing the importance of journalism.

“Jim is an old friend of Judy Bynum at SC Humanities. He was in Rock Hill for many years before going to the Washington Post, while Mary Curtis is based in Charlotte and is a friend of mine,” Reel said. “They have vast experience and know the importance of journalism in a democracy.”

With experience in covering the Apartheid of South Africa in the 1970s, the Gulf War and the fall of the Soviet Union, Hogland noted the changes that news media has undergone with regards to dangers of misinformation and being denied visas or threats.

“Today, much of how the news lines are blurred lines goes is how you decide what is true. This is much more of a dangerous time than the exaggerations of 2003,” Hogland said.

Curtis talked about her experience as a news writer in various organizations like NBC, as well as how social and economic changes in journalism have affected her reporting in her stories.

“I feel special accountability because I am representing people who haven’t had much representation [in media],” Curtis said. “So I have a duty to hold truths that no one is voiceless, and we share a common humanity.”

With accountability and journalism as a cornerstone to democracy, the panel noted the rise of digital media as an evolution for journalists to spread their message to various platforms.

“Journalists are part of a true worldwide revolution compared to the industrial revolution, but today we have a digital and information that’s happening everywhere,” Hoagland said.

One of the notable moments of the panel was the speakers talking about the changes to news media in today’s world and how it can divide people with different opinions.

“Things have changed, but now we have an abundancy of news organizations and cable news outlets that by this plethora of outlets, you would go with the one that suits your viewpoint,” Curtis said.

Overall, the event had a message of hope for people interested in the news gathering process and the field of journalism, believing that no matter how people view the news, journalists are a necessary part of society to call out injustice and give people the whole truth.

“I have seen changes in very stubborn situations in my lifetime, [and I believe that] people will ultimately do the right thing and will learn,” Hoagland said.