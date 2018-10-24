The Winthrop women’s soccer team teamed up with the community to “kick cancer” at their home game last weekend. The Lady Eagles wore pink to help spread awareness in honor of the women who are fighting their battle with breast cancer.

“I think the Winthrop Kicks Cancer game was a great success. It’s always good to see people supporting breast cancer awareness because it truly is a devastating disease,” Kelly Horan, senior captain, said. “It’s really important to keep the conversation going in order to keep making the strides necessary to find the cure. Having this game brought out team closer together because we could all relate to this on some level or another.”

Fans who attend the game were encouraged to make a statement for breast cancer awareness by wearing something pink.