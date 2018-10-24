Breast cancer will affect one in eight women in her lifetime, according to Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Winthrop’s chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority invited three panelists to share their survival stories and their experiences through treatment and recovery.

Anne Nelson was diagnosed with breast cancer on Aug. 15, 2011. She said that she wasn’t shocked about the diagnosis at first since breast cancer runs on both sides of her family, and that as she progressed through treatment, she became aware of the different sides of each story.

“One of the things I’ve learned along the way is that although aunts, husbands and friends, I can hear their stories and I always said I knew exactly what to do. Then, I got diagnosed and I realized I had to put the breaks on, stop, catch my breath and figure it out,” Nelson said.

As Nelson progressed through her treatment, she said that doctors initially told her the treatment would only last five years, but as more research came out, she said that the doctors prescribed her medicine and treatments that would last 10 years.

She said that she decided to do her own research and declined the prescription due to the fact that the side effects made her uneasy. Nelson said that this made her want all women to be their own advocate and know their bodies.

“I cannot begin to tell you how important it is to advocate for yourself. If you’re questioning even one doctor, get a second opinion, and ask. Try to find those answers for yourself,” Nelson said.

Lana Truong has been a survivor of breast cancer for over 16 years, and she said that women have to understand their bodies and be confident in their decisions and beliefs.

“You have to be very vigilant because you know your body better than anyone else, so it’s alright to be suspicious. Question it,” Truong said.

Truong also shared her diagnosis story in which she was attending an event on breast cancer awareness and learned about how to give herself a self-examination.

Truong was in the shower a few days later when she discovered a lump under her armpits. Despite having negative results for any cancerous tissue on her biopsy, her doctor still suggested she have them removed.

After removing the lumps, the doctors informed her that she had cancerous tissue, and they started her on a treatment and recovery process that she said inhibited her from partaking in her kids’ lives and family activities for an entire year.

Kathy Willett said that it is not uncommon for people like Truong to get breast cancer, because only 5% of breast cancer is hereditary. Willett, however, was diagnosed with breast cancer after her sister and mother received their diagnosis’ years earlier.

On April 7, 2016 Willett was diagnosed, and she had her surgery on May 10, 2016. She said that she didn’t want to receive any radiation because she practiced yoga, and that maintaining her physical health was important to her and her recovery.

Willett, like Truong, said that she found her lump while in the shower. Willett said that she had a mammogram just four months before discovering her lump and that self-examining is a vital step to developing a healthy relationship with one’s body.

“Know your bodies… I will tell you that in the shower with soap is the best time to do it [self-examination]. Start now, know your bodies, watch your diet,” Willett said.