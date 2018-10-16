Sexual assault is a grim reality that many people have to face, and it can often be hard to find a place to turn if this tragedy strikes. Winthrop has many sources for students affected by sexual assault or rape to assist in recovery, along with education efforts to prevent sexual violence on campus.

Before attending classes, everyone is required to complete a program titled “Not Anymore” that provides information on sexual assault and what to do when you are a bystander or a victim. Winthrop also offers several services and support groups around campus for those that have been sexually assaulted.

The Office of Victims Assistance, located in Crawford 104, hosts many support programs and has staff that helps students recover. Joan Harris is the coordinator of Victims Assistance and she said that OVA will provide any help necessary for recovery.

“I encourage [victims of sexual assault] to come to OVA for assistance. We can help you process this and support you through education and options,” Harris said.

Harris said that she wants anyone that feels alone or lost to stop by the office, if they are comfortable enough, and that they should be able to feel heard, not ashamed.

“We believe you. We hear you. We are here to support you. Setting up an appointment is super easy. Call or text us at 803-280-9467,” Harris said.

Genevieve Osterhout, a freshmen musical theater major, said that she has personally felt the impact of the OVA and she said that she feels welcomed when using these resources.

“I think [Winthrop] does a really good job, I feel heard, and validated. I think the counselors here are really good at what they do. Especially with being a victim, it’s very hard to talk to men about your situation so seeing a female counselor who gets where I am coming from and isn’t judgemental is so important to getting better,” Osterhout said.

She said that she would encourage others to use the services at Winthrop and that it may not be obligatory to use all of the resources provided, but that they are there for when you need them and that it can truly help you recover and move on.

“Don’t feel like you are obligated to see a counselor, but as a person who is, I think it’s very helpful and any reason to make you go is a valid reason and it’s important to acknowledge that you need help and to improve upon your situation. [OVA] absolutely [helped me]. That’s why I made an appointment again,” Osterhout said.

According to Harris, there are several options of on and off campus resources for students to use and she said that they try to make them accessible for all students by providing different times to meet with counselors or groups throughout the week.

“We have a support group that meets on Tuesdays during common time in Crawford. Off campus Safe Passage, Inc. is available for students. They also have a support group for survivors that meets on Monday evenings,” Harris said.

One of these support groups includes the Sisterhood of the Traveling Panties and they meet every Tuesday during common time in the Office of Victims Assistance.

The President of the Sisterhood is Jessica Battista, a senior mass communication major. She said that the Sisterhood helped her form a unique bond with a group of girls that she could relate to and they use the positive events in their life to overcome adversity.

“We only have one rule and it’s we don’t talk about our stories cause our stories do not define who we are. Everyone has kind of been through something similar so we all understand each other and it has become such a supportive group. We are in a group chat together, we message each other everyday and someone will just send an inspirational quote. It’s just really nice knowing I’m not alone on campus, especially on some days [when] it’s hard. I know I have a community with me,” Battista said.