Winthrop Athletics is proud to announce four new members that will make up the 2019 Hall of Fame induction class. The selections for the 2019 induction class are Mark Cooke (softball coach), Ashley Fann (women’s basketball), Michael Jenkins (men’s basketball) and Heath Rollins (baseball). The Winthrop Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2001, making this the 16th class in school history and bringing the membership to a total of 86.

Mark Cooke (1990-2018) coached collegiate softball for 33 years and spent 29 seasons leading the Winthrop program. He ranks first all-time in Big South history for all-time victories (757) and conference only victories (217). He earned Big South Coach of the Year honors three times and guided the team to the Big South championship game on 11 occasions. Cooke also led the team to Big South Championships in 1990, 1991, 2007 and 2008. In 2007, he became the second Big South coach to lead his program to 50 wins in a single season and remains one of two in league history.

Ashley Fann (2005-09) is a three-time All-Big South selection and was the 2005 Big South Conference Freshman of the Year. When she graduated in 2009, she ranked second all-time in rebounds, second in games started, third in games played, third in minutes played, third in free throws attempted, third in free throws made and third in career points. Her 1,603 career points currently rank fifth all-time. Fann was also a three-time selection to the Big South All-Academic Team.

Heath Rollins (2005-06) spent two seasons with the Eagle baseball program amassing a large amount of honors. He earned All-Big South honors in 2005 and 2006 and was named the 2006 Big South Conference Player of the Year. He earned All-American honors in 2006 by three different national publications. In 2006, he won 13 games on the mound and led the team with 143 strikeouts. In just two seasons, he cracked the program’s all-time Top 10 in on-base percentage, triples, stolen bases, lowest opponent batting average, strikeouts per nine innings, wins and strikeouts. He helped lead the Eagles to NCAA Regional appearances in 2005 and 2006. In 2006, he was selected in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Michael Jenkins (2004-08) was a key contributor for the program for three seasons, a two-year starter and was a member of four Big South Championship teams. Jenkins earned All-Big South honors twice and was the 2008 Big South Conference Tournament MVP. He earned Big South All-Tournament Team honors in 2007 and 2008. His 33-point performance in the 2008 Big South Championship game set both a Big South and Winthrop record for most points in a championship contest. That record still stands today. He became the first Eagle in program history to hit 100 or more threes in a single season.

“When I sit back and think about what it took to make it here—the sacrifices, adversity, tragedy, triumph, dedication, and hard work—it is hard to put my emotions aside and truly express how I feel at the moment,” Jenkins said. “I am very honored and truly blessed to be a part of Winthrop Athletics 2019 Hall Of Fame induction class. This is such a blessing. I am thankful for God, and everyone who played a role in my success.”Congratulations to all four of the Hall of Fame inductees. The annual Hall of Fame induction banquet will be Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.