After ten years of partnership, Winthrop University is cutting ties with Aramark to make way for a new partnership with Sodexo.

Aramark served as Winthrop’s food service for the past ten years, hiring employees and providing students with convenient food options right on campus- whether or not students always loved those options.

Winthrop did not renew the ten year contract with Aramark.

Going once, going twice…sold to Sodexo

Justin Oates, the Vice President for Finance and Business Affairs, said that the university was not actively looking to oust Aramark, and that Winthrop actually has very little say in the process of renewing or terminating the contract.

“We didn’t decide to switch, the ten year contract was over so the state requires that we go out for bid and in that process the university only has one of three votes; the president gets one, the Commission of Higher Education gets one and the State Procurement office gets one. Sodexo won that vote,” Oates said.

In terms of the reason why Sodexo was chosen over Aramark, Oates said that President Daniel Mahony was required to sign a statement of confidentiality and is not at liberty to say if Aramark put in a bid at all, or what caused them to choose Sodexo.

Improving the quality of life… maybe

According to their website, Sodexo is a worldwide “quality of life services” provider. They provide a multitude of services including custodial, security and more.

Sodexo provides food services for other colleges including Liberty University, Northwestern University and Tulane University.

Many faculty and students have shown interest in what changes will be made to the food services on campus. According to Oates, not many.

“It shouldn’t change it much this year. We have only had the cost of meal plans increase 2.4% which is less than the usual 4% that we have seen in the past. Chick-fil-a and Starbucks will definitely stay on campus, Sodexo is looking at making changes in the dining hall, including adding an allergy free section. Sodexo, like Aramark, is a major vendor and hopefully students will like the changes that they make,” Oates said.

Oates said Sodexo has also offered investments of a little over $10M in renovation if the university were to renovate Thomson Hall or build a new dining hall.

Employees, say hello to new management

Winthrop dining services are extensive and employ many workers on campus. With Aramark leaving, their jobs are at stake.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, Aramark filed a layoff notice which may affect up to 182 employees. Aramark expects to lay these workers off by July 31st.

Despite being laid off, the prospects of current Aramark employees being hired by Sodexo seems promising.

Maya Washington, a Winthrop student and Aramark employee, said that the company informed them of the change in management.

“They informed us a few months ago before spring semester ended. Only a few people were informed with the information of switching the companies. With my job , I would have to reapply with the new company but managers from Aramark will be taken out because of the new ones coming in with this company,” Washington said.