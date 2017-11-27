A Cheaper Way to Wrap Christmas

Step 1.) Place this gift on one open page of the Johnsonian. Fold over the front page until it reaches the end of the gift box. Tape it to the end of the gift.
Step 2.) Place another open page of the Johnsonian under the gift and fold the page over to the other end of the gift. Tape it to the edge of the gift.
Step 3.) Fold the two open ends together until the the sides of the paper looks like two standing triangles.
Step 4.) Fold one triangle down and tape it to the gift. Fold the other triangle over it and tape it to the gift.
Step 5.) Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the opposite end of the gift box.
Your gift is wrapped!