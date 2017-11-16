Anxiety and millennials

Why are millennials the anxious generation?

Millennials are known for their democratic views, rebellious behavior and chronic anxiety. But what exactly causes the anxiety that many of us feel creeping up the back of our necks? The usual answer: school, social obligations/norms, adult responsibilities, looming future due dates, finances, etc. As a millennial, I can personally attest to the anxiety that weighs on our generation.

College can cause a lot of us, not just millennials but students as a whole, enough stress to crack anyone or make us “lose our hair.” Anxiety issues can develop from a wide range of factors. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) states that, “genetics, brain chemistry, personality and life events” are some of the main factors of anxiety and depression in the majority of Americans. Anxiety disorders are among some of the most common mental illnesses in the country — according to the ADAA, “40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, or 18.1% of the population every year” are affected by these mental illnesses.

Those struggling with anxiety can rest easy knowing that it is highly treatable and manageable with medications, therapy and counseling. Here on campus, I would urge all who have experienced this disease and want help to seek counsel at Health Services located in Crawford. Their counselors and resources have aided many people that I know personally. If you are struggling with anxiety, don’t be part of the 63.1% of people who don’t receive treatment. Students are feeling more anxious as the end of the semester creeps closer and closer. Anxiety is not a made-up “fake” disease like many baby boomers believe it is. It is a real and serious issue that can debilitate someone’s mental health.