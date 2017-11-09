Eagle of the Week: Diego Quiroz

Junior Diego Quiroz soars in recent 49ers Fall Invitational

Diego Quiroz comes to Winthrop from Guayaquil, Ecuador where he grew up playing tennis. Since being at Winthrop, Quiroz has made a huge influence on the team, playing either line one or line two both of his years at the school. Quiroz’s accolades include, First Team All-Conference his freshman year in singles and Second Team All-Conference singles and doubles his junior year.

So far this season, Quiroz has participated in five fall tournaments, winning two singles championships, and finishing in the top five in the others. In the ITA Regional Championships, Quiroz and his doubles partner, Ruy Teixeira, made Winthrop history by reaching the quarterfinals — something no other Winthrop duo has been able to accomplish.

Quiroz has been chosen to participate in the XVII Juegos Bolivarianos to represent his home country of Ecuador. The tournament is structured like the Olympics. Each nation part of the Odebo, a South American sports organization, sends representatives to participate in a multitude of athletic events to hopefully win a championship. Quiroz was chosen out of all of the tennis players from Ecuador. The event takes place in Santa Marta, Colombia from November 15-21.

Not only is it an honor to represent his country, Quiroz said “it will be even more special because I will be participating with my brother, Roberto Quiroz.” Roberto Quiroz is a professional tennis player who played for the University of Southern California and is now ranked number 285 in the world. The Quiroz brothers will play doubles together. Quiroz said that he is anxious but beyond excited to represent Ecuador and is ready to start playing.

Tennis has been a part of the Quiroz family for a very long time. Diego’s uncle is world-renowned tennis player Andres Gomez. His uncle was at one point number four in the world in singles, number one in the world in doubles and won the French Open.

The Eagles will start their season after the holiday break with their first home match against Wofford on Feb. 10.

“I think that we have a great opportunity to accomplish big things this year,” Quiroz said. “A conference championship is the goal and is completely achievable.” The team has been working hard throughout the fall to prepare for their upcoming season.

If you wish to get out in the spring and support the men’s tennis team, they play at the Rock Hill Tennis Center located just past the Coliseum. They would appreciate support from their fellow classmates! For updates on the season, follow the boys on Instagram @Winthropmenstennis.