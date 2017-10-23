Trouble on the court

Adidas executives and NCAA coaches face charges for illegal bribery

Athletic agents, runners, apparel companies, coaches, parents, and other businesses have long been partaking in recruiting scandals and bribery within NCAA amateurism. Recently, multiple allegations of bribery in NCAA Division I sports have been exploited with a series of complaints by public federal investigators.

The investigation dilemma is primary directed against NCAA Division I men’s basketball, and some correlation to lead future collegiate players towards the NBA. College basketball has had a history of bribery that contains the use of under-the-table deals, but hardly ever had federal investigators uncovered such serious fraud.

Louisville’s interim president, Gregory C. Postel, announced his university’s involvement in the investigation.

“While we are just learning about this information,” Postel said in a statement. “This is a serious concern that goes to the heart of our athletic department and the university.” He proceeded to say that Louisville was “committed to ethical behavior and adherence to NCAA rules.”

The system’s priorities for revenues are hard to look at as minor. However, winning is important for schools, colleges and universities. This includes: paying coaches steeply priced salaries, money awarded from selling tickets, having various sponsorships and the opportunity for a team to compete on television. For certain schools, the rewards will outway the risk for the NCAA to actually investigate.

“For these men, bribing coaches was a business investment,” Joon H. Kim, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, said while announcing federal fraud, bribery and other corruption charges. “They knew corrupt coaches, in return for bribes, would pressure the players to use their services. They also knew that if and when those young players turned pro, that would mean big bucks for them.”

In an interview, Kim said “the dark underbelly of college basketball” led to the arrests of almost a dozen people. This included four Division I assistant coaches as well as the global marketing director for Adidas basketball.

Adidas said in a report, “Today, we became aware that federal investigators arrested an Adidas employee. We are learning more about the situation. We’re unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with authorities to understand more.”

Criminal benefits and encouragements to athletes come as no shock to the audience, fans and followers of college sports. The NCAA now has had a continued effort to police its rules and violations at its members, sponsors and universities.