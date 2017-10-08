Panther’s on the prowl

Carolina Panthers start the season with a bang

The Carolina Panthers are coming off of a “Superbowl hangover” 6-10 season, but are off to a strong start this season with a 2-1 record.

After recovering from shoulder surgery and only throwing two passes in the preseason, Cam Newton would have a shaky start against the San Francisco 49ers completing only 14 out of 25 passes. The Panthers would score two passing touchdowns and three field goals with their defense holding the 49ers to one field goal.

The following week, in their regular home opener, the Panthers defense would continue their top of the NFL performance by holding their former defensive coordinator, Sean McDermott’s, Buffalo Bills to a field goal. The offense however struggled to get in the end zone scoring only nine points on three field goals.

On Sept. 24, the Panthers played the New Orleans Saints, which was the team’s first season loss. The team scored one touchdown and three field goals. Players including Thomas Davis and Kevin Benjamin were injured during the match.

Whitney Taylor, senior exercise science major said, “I believe the Panthers are looking at a wild card spot right now. They will probably will be 10-6 or 9-7 at the end of the season. This can get them in the playoffs, but also they might just miss them.”