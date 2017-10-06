Play like a girl

Winthrop Women’s Coalition hosts an evening with Lynette Woodard

Come out tonight, Wednesday, October 4 to Dina’s Place and enjoy a night with women’s basketball legend, Lynette Woodard. Woodard was hired this past spring by Winthrop as the head women’s basketball coach.

She played collegiate basketball at the University of Kansas and was the first female Harlem Globetrotter. She helped increase awareness and popularity for women’s basketball and is known for being one of the most influential people to ever play the game. She was four-time All-American and a gold-medal Olympian for the United States, as well as the all-time scoring leader for collegiate women’s basketball and an inductee to ten Halls of Fame.

Woodard is known for breaking age and gender stereotypes and having a player-centered vision for her teams. She is an inspiring leader for her players and others throughout the country. Woodard brings her high energy and outgoing personality to the Winthrop Athletics program and strives for student-athlete academic success, well being and personal growth.

Don’t miss out on this uplifting and powerful night with Lynette Woodard!