Match Point

Big Things for Tennis Player Lauren Proctor

Winthrop University junior Lauren Proctor fell short in the 2017 Oracle ITA Masters in Malibu, California this past weekend.

Proctor was the No. 2 seed amongst the 32 collegiate tennis players in the competition. After beating Remi Ramos of Boston University in the first round 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, her battle for gold ended in the second round against No. 17 seed Celia Ruiz from East Carolina 6-4, 7-6.

“The tournament didn’t quite unfold the way I had hoped but nevertheless, it was still an amazing opportunity and experience that I plan to cherish and learn from,” Proctor said.

This tournament is not the end for her. Proctor will also participate in the Riviera ITA Women’s All-American Championships in California on Sept. 30 and the ITA Regional Championships in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Oct. 19.

“These tournaments both have some of the best players in the nation,” Proctor said. “It’s really an honor to be able to participate in them and represent Winthrop.”

Last year, Proctor was voted the 2017 Big South Conference Player of the Year and made the All-Big South Conference First Team in singles and doubles. This year she hopes to do this again, but by setting a different goal for herself.

“Effort and attitude is really my focus this year,” said Proctor. “In the past I’ve always had goals that are based on results which have caused me to struggle mentally and emotionally. I would like to change my mentality and goals to things that I can control, such as attitude and effort, because I believe it will lead me to be most successful.”

The team has set similar goals for themselves as well. Proctor believes that if the women work hard and do the best they can every day in practice, they will win another Big South Conference Tournament.

Womens tennis head coach Cid Carvallo said, “Lauren is a very caring, team oriented and talented individual. She always put the needs of her teammates ahead of hers and is their greatest supporter on and off the courts.”

After college, Proctor hopes to travel around the world in pursuit of a professional career. Carvallo said, “The sky’s the limit for her and she will continue to reach for it everyday.”