Think pink

For our Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 issues, The Johnsonian layout team is adding touches of pink throughout the paper in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place throughout the month of October.

According to breastcancer.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating those touched by the disease, about one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their life. Although men are 100 times less likely to develop the disease, they are still susceptible to the disease.

There are more than 3.1 million survivors of breast cancer in the U.S today, including those who are being treated and who have completed treatment.

For more information about breast cancer and the various ways to support patients, survivors and the search for a cure, visit nationalbreastcancerawareness.org